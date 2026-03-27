All lanes closed after hazmat responds to semi crash on I-75

DAYTON — Officers and hazmat responded to a semi crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Friday.
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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.
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Dayton Police officers were dispatched around 2:56 a.m. to southbound I-75 near State Route 4 on a reported crash.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that hazmat was requested after a fuel spill.
We are working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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