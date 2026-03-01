All lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in northern Miami Valley, OSHP says

AUGLAIZE/ALLEN COUNTY — State troopers responded to a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in the Northern Miami Valley on Saturday night.

The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash on I-75 NB at the Auglaize/Allen County line, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All lanes are closed on National Road, Cridersville exit on I-75 northbound.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that six vehicles were involved with multiple injuries.

We have contacted OSHP to find out what caused the crash.

News Center 7 is also working to learn how many were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

