All lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in northern Miami Valley, OSHP says

AUGLAIZE/ALLEN COUNTY — State troopers responded to a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in the Northern Miami Valley on Saturday night.
The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash on I-75 NB at the Auglaize/Allen County line, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
All lanes are closed on National Road, Cridersville exit on I-75 northbound.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that six vehicles were involved with multiple injuries.
We have contacted OSHP to find out what caused the crash.
News Center 7 is also working to learn how many were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
