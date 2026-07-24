All lanes closed due to 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township early Friday.

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The crash was reported at around 12:06 a.m. on southbound I-75 past Austin Boulevard, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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OHGO cameras show that all lanes are closed on I-75 SB past Austin Boulevard.

The dispatcher center supervisor told News Center 7 that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple officers and medics are at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

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