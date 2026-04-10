UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 8:45 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
The crash happened around 7:42 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
Deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Friday.
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The crash was reported around 7:42 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road.
ODOT cameras show all lanes closed.
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A vehicle went off the road in the grassy area near the I-75 SB exit to Needmore Road.
Two other vehicles were also on the right shoulder.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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