All lanes closed due to semi crash on I-75 near State Route 4

DAYTON — Officers responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday.
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News Center 7’s Jake Magnotta is tracking this crash and has alternative routes to get around it this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
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The crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. on northbound I-75 near State Route 4.
Our news crew is inside Storm Tracker 7. Video shows traffic is not moving on NB I-75 approaching SR-4.
OHGO cameras indicate a semi appears to be wedged under the SR-4 overpass on I-75 NB.
Traffic is being diverted onto State Route 4.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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