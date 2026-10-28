All lanes closed due to semi crash on I-75 near State Route 4

DAYTON — Officers responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Jake Magnotta is tracking this crash and has alternative routes to get around it this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. on northbound I-75 near State Route 4.

Our news crew is inside Storm Tracker 7. Video shows traffic is not moving on NB I-75 approaching SR-4.

OHGO cameras indicate a semi appears to be wedged under the SR-4 overpass on I-75 NB.

Traffic is being diverted onto State Route 4.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

Semi crash I-75 SR Dayton Photo from: OHGO

Semi crash I-75 SR Dayton Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group