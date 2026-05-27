All lanes closed on I-75 due to crash involving semi

DAYTON — Several officers responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta has alternative routes for you to get around this crash LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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OHGO cameras show that all lanes are closed on I-75 southbound between State Route 4 and Main Street due to a crash.

The crash happened just around 5:35 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted from I-75 SB to State Route 4.

OHGO cameras show delays on I-75 SB past Stanley Avenue. They are expected to grow.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

I-75 SB crash investigation past SR-4 Photo from: OHGO (OHGO)

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