All lanes closed on I-75 SB in Montgomery County due to semi crash

MORAINE — All lanes on Interstate 75 southbound are closed after a semi crash in Moraine.

The call came out at 11:40 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Dryden Road, according to a Moraine dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being rerouted to avoid the area.

