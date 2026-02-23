All lanes closed on I-75 SB in Montgomery County due to semi crash

MORAINE — All lanes on Interstate 75 southbound are closed after a semi crash in Moraine.
The call came out at 11:40 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Dryden Road, according to a Moraine dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported.
Traffic is being rerouted to avoid the area.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
