All lanes closed, at least 1 injured after motorcycle crash on I-75 SB in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the Shelby/Miami County line, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 injured after shooting near Dayton convenience store
- Corrections officers jump into action to rescue dog from busy roadway
- Multiple fire departments respond to apartment building fire in Shelby County
The dispatcher confirmed that this was a one-vehicle crash.
Medics transported at least one person to a local hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn how serious the injuries are and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]