All lanes closed, at least 1 injured after motorcycle crash on I-75 SB in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County on Sunday.

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The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the Shelby/Miami County line, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that this was a one-vehicle crash.

Medics transported at least one person to a local hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn how serious the injuries are and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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