All lanes closed, minor injuries reported after crash on I-75

DAYTON — All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 Northbound due to a single-vehicle accident.

The call came out just before 2:30 a.m. to I-75 N near Wagner Ford Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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ODOT cameras show the backup, and show the crews on scene of the crash.

The dispatcher said that minor injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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