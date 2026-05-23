All lanes shut down on I-75 for semi crash

DAYTON — All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 northbound due to a crash involving a semi truck.
The call came out to I-75 NB near Second Street around 2:07 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show police vehicles blocking all lanes on the northbound side.
Unknown injuries were reported.
We are working to learn more information.
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