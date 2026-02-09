All lanes on SR-4 shut down due to crash; Deputies investigating

GREENE COUNTY — All lanes on State Route 4 are shut down due to a crash in Greene County on Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6:54 a.m., units were dispatched to SR-4 Southbound beyond Bath Rd on reports of a crash, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local school board appoints new curriculum director
- Finally warming above freezing
- Coffee shop names drink in honor of deputy who was stabbed
The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher could not confirm if any injuries have been reported.
All lanes on SR-4 Southbound beyond Bath Road are closed while crews investigate.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group