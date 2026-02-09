All lanes on SR-4 shut down due to crash; Deputies investigating

GREENE COUNTY — All lanes on State Route 4 are shut down due to a crash in Greene County on Monday morning.

Around 6:54 a.m., units were dispatched to SR-4 Southbound beyond Bath Rd on reports of a crash, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher could not confirm if any injuries have been reported.

All lanes on SR-4 Southbound beyond Bath Road are closed while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

