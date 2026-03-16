UPDATE: Almost 4,300 outages reported across region

MIAMI VALLEY — - UPDATE: 2:10 A.M.-

Several people are without power after last weekend’s winds, and Sunday night’s storms.

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As of 2:05 a.m. on Monday, almost 3,800 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES outage map.

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First Energy reports that over 300 customers in Champaign and Clark counties are without power.

Here is the country breakdown:

Montgomery- 2783

Clark- 417

Greene- 371

Preble- 370

Mercer- 77

Warren- 71

Miami- 70

Champaign- 32

Shelby- 28

Darke- 19

Clinton- 15

Logan- 9

A total of 4,262 people across the Miami Valley are still without power.

AES Ohio said in a social media post on Sunday that crews continue “to restore the remaining outages from Friday’s wind storm.”

“They will continue working around the clock as severe thunderstorms are forecasted for tonight and into tomorrow morning, which may bring additional outages due to damaging winds,” the social media post said. “If you experience an outage, please report it so we can respond as quickly and safely as possible. And as always, stay far away from downed power lines and report them immediately.”

Our crews are still in full force working to restore the remaining outages from Friday’s wind storm. They will continue working around the clock as severe thunderstorms are forecasted for tonight and into tomorrow morning, which may bring additional outages due to damaging winds.… https://t.co/7dztPhR9TJ — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) March 15, 2026

Visit this website to report outages.

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