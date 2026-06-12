Almost 15K without power after storms with strong winds move through region

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power after storms move through the region late Thursday night.

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Almost 15,000 people across the region are without power.

This includes over 12,000 AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is the county breakdown:

  • Greene- 3936
  • Darke- 3328
  • Montgomery- 2055
  • Clark- 1,994
  • Shelby- 921
  • Warren- 748
  • Preble- 612
  • Miami- 464
  • Logan- 393
  • Champaign- 246
  • Butler- 57

There are over 2,000 First Energy customers without power in Clark and Champaign counties.

Duke Energy is reporting over 800 customers without power in Butler and Warren counties.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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