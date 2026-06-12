Almost 15K without power after storms with strong winds move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power after storms move through the region late Thursday night.
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Almost 15,000 people across the region are without power.
This includes over 12,000 AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
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Here is the county breakdown:
- Greene- 3936
- Darke- 3328
- Montgomery- 2055
- Clark- 1,994
- Shelby- 921
- Warren- 748
- Preble- 612
- Miami- 464
- Logan- 393
- Champaign- 246
- Butler- 57
There are over 2,000 First Energy customers without power in Clark and Champaign counties.
Duke Energy is reporting over 800 customers without power in Butler and Warren counties.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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