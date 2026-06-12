Almost 15K without power after storms with strong winds move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power after storms move through the region late Thursday night.

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Almost 15,000 people across the region are without power.

This includes over 12,000 AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

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Here is the county breakdown:

Greene- 3936

Darke- 3328

Montgomery- 2055

Clark- 1,994

Shelby- 921

Warren- 748

Preble- 612

Miami- 464

Logan- 393

Champaign- 246

Butler- 57

There are over 2,000 First Energy customers without power in Clark and Champaign counties.

Duke Energy is reporting over 800 customers without power in Butler and Warren counties.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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