UPDATE: Power mostly restored after outage across part of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 4:10 A.M.
Power has been restored after a power outage in parts of the Miami Valley.
As of 4:05 a.m., almost 100 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
As many as 2,800 outages were reported just after 3 a.m.
Most of the outages were in Montgomery County.
-INITIAL STORY-
Several people are without power across the Miami Valley early Wednesday.
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As of 3:35 a.m., almost 1,800 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
Most of the outages are in Montgomery County.
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Here is a breakdown:
- Montgomery County- 1,762
- Preble County- 13
- Darke County- 1
We will continue to follow this story.
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