Almost 1,900 outages after storms with large hail move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms with large hail moved through the region on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 11:20 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting almost 1,800 customers without power, according to its outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a breakdown:

Miami- 893

Preble- 531

Greene- 180

Montgomery- 86

Mercer- 64

Logan- 64

Shelby- 45

Champaign- 7

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group