Almost 1,900 outages after storms with large hail move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms with large hail moved through the region on Sunday night.
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As of 11:20 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting almost 1,800 customers without power, according to its outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flames, smoke seen from roof of Fuyao building
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of region; storms with large hail possible
- Neighbors react after seeing smoke, flames at Fuyao factory
Here is a breakdown:
- Miami- 893
- Preble- 531
- Greene- 180
- Montgomery- 86
- Mercer- 64
- Logan- 64
- Shelby- 45
- Champaign- 7
We will continue to update this story.
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