Almost 1,900 outages after storms with large hail move through region

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms with large hail moved through the region on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 11:20 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting almost 1,800 customers without power, according to its outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a breakdown:

  • Miami- 893
  • Preble- 531
  • Greene- 180
  • Montgomery- 86
  • Mercer- 64
  • Logan- 64
  • Shelby- 45
  • Champaign- 7

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter