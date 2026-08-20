Almost 1900 without power across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Hundreds are without power on Thursday morning.

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As of 3:20 a.m., 1,879 AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

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Here is a county breakdown:

Greene Co.- 1,145

Montgomery Co.- 687

Logan Co. 35

Preble Co. 12

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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