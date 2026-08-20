Almost 1900 without power across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Hundreds are without power on Thursday morning.
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As of 3:20 a.m., 1,879 AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Roads closed due to high water across region
- Firefighters respond to water rescue in Preble County
- LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning for Greene, Montgomery, Preble counties
Here is a county breakdown:
- Greene Co.- 1,145
- Montgomery Co.- 687
- Logan Co. 35
- Preble Co. 12
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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