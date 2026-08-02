UPDATE: Over 8,000 without power after storms moved through region

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 9:55 P.M.

Thousands are without power after storms move through the region on Saturday.

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As of 9:50 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting that 8,546 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio website.

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Here is the county breakdown:

  • Montgomery County- 6,672
  • Darke County- 1,608
  • Greene County- 111
  • Preble County- 69
  • Miami County- 36
  • Shelby County- 16
  • Warren County- 2
  • Auglaize County- 1
  • Mercer County- 1
  • Clinton County- 1

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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