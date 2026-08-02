UPDATE: Over 8,000 without power after storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 9:55 P.M.

Thousands are without power after storms move through the region on Saturday.

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As of 9:50 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting that 8,546 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio website.

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Here is the county breakdown:

Montgomery County- 6,672

Darke County- 1,608

Greene County- 111

Preble County- 69

Miami County- 36

Shelby County- 16

Warren County- 2

Auglaize County- 1

Mercer County- 1

Clinton County- 1

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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