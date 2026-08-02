UPDATE: Over 8,000 without power after storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 9:55 P.M.
Thousands are without power after storms move through the region on Saturday.
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As of 9:50 p.m., AES Ohio is reporting that 8,546 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio website.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tornado Warning issued for Butler, Darke, Montgomery, Warren Counties
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
- Fairfield Police Department announces death of officer
Here is the county breakdown:
- Montgomery County- 6,672
- Darke County- 1,608
- Greene County- 111
- Preble County- 69
- Miami County- 36
- Shelby County- 16
- Warren County- 2
- Auglaize County- 1
- Mercer County- 1
- Clinton County- 1
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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