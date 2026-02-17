Ambulance crash reported near Dayton Mall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A crash involving an ambulance was reported at a busy intersection in Montgomery County on Monday evening.

A West Carrollton dispatcher confirmed one of the city’s ambulances was involved in a crash at State Route 741 and State Route 725 in Miami Township before 7 p.m.

Additional details on this crash weren’t immediately available.

The scene was clear by the time News Center 7 crews arrived.

We will continue to follow this story.

