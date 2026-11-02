Ambulance driver leaves patient after getting lost; Uber’s home

CLEVELAND — A driver of a private ambulance company is accused of abandoning a patient he was transporting to the hospital in Cleveland.

The incident happened Wednesday evening in the 4100 block of W. 150th Street, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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The female patient was being transported to Cleveland Clinic with chest pain when the driver got lost.

The driver told the woman that he was done driving for the day, called an Uber, and went home.

According to Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees (CARE) Local 1975, the bargaining unit for Cleveland EMS, once the private driver left, a Cleveland EMS unit responded to the scene.

CARE released a statement stating that the patient’s well-being was being addressed.

The full statement is below:

“Patient safety and quality care are of the utmost importance to us and responsibilities we take very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate steps were taken to address the matter and ensure the patient’s well-being and care needs were addressed.

We are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and will take appropriate action based on the findings of that review. As this involves personnel and patient-related matters, we are unable to comment further.

We remain committed to providing high-quality care and maintaining the trust of our patients, their families, healthcare partners, and the communities we serve.

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