‘An emotional journey;’ Woman hikes all Ohio state parks with her dog after his difficult rehab

‘An emotional journey;’ Woman hikes all Ohio state parks with her dog after his difficult rehab

SPRINGFIELD — A woman and her dog hiked through every single state park across Ohio. It’s an accomplishment that nearly didn’t happen after an unexpected injury last year.

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Stephanie Goff adopted her dog, Buddy, when he was just a puppy. 10 years later, he loves the outdoors and his mom more than ever.

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Goff told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson all about Buddy’s life on Wednesday, saying they’ve hiked hundreds of miles together.

Life changed for them in June 2025 when Buddy ruptured a disk and couldn’t walk.

“He literally looked like a drunk sailor trying to walk across the yard,” Goff said, noting something had to be dramatically wrong.

She rushed him to the vet, and he underwent surgery and months of rehab.

For a while, Goff said he wasn’t getting better. That was until she brought him to the Paws Center in Springfield.

“They put together a plan for him and everything else, but really, it was him,” she said.

Buddy rehabbed in indoor pools and on treadmills. While he was responding well and loved the staff, there was one thing he wasn’t a fan of: a wheelchair they gave him.

“He hated it; he refused to move in it,” Goff said. “And I honestly think that was kind of the pivot point. He’s like, ‘I don’t need this; I’ve got this on my own.’”

They slowly built his stamina, and now, even a year and a half later, Buddy and Goff have completed the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Ohio State Parks Passport Challenge, hiking to all 76 state parks across the state.

“It’s been an emotional journey; it really has,” Goff told News Center 7. “I think you learn not to take everything for granted. I mean, every day I don’t know if it’s going to be his last day, to be honest, or if he’ll be able to do it, so just enjoy every moment with him.”

At a time when many people are reflecting on things they’re grateful for, Goff is thinking of Buddy and all the miles they’ve walked together.

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