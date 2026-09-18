Anna Rescue Squad wins contract for EMS services in Shelby County

JACKSON CENTER — The Northern Shelby County Joint Ambulance District has selected its next provider for EMS services.

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The board accepted the bid of the current provider, Anna Rescue Squad.

Spirit EMS had also submitted a bid.

At its final selection meeting Thursday night, the board heard public comment.

Many spoke out about how Anna Rescue had responded to care for them or their loved ones.

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Shannon Oleyar spoke about medics arriving when her home caught fire in January 2020 and how they comforted her son.

“Imagine being in fourth grade watching your home burn, explosions, flashing lights, screaming sirens, and fire alarms all around you. Anna Rescue arrived in seven minutes after the 911 call. The medics found a hysterical child, and they calmed him among the chaos. They wiped his tears, they hugged him, and they prayed with him,” she said.

Board member Mark Pulfer brought up concerns about Anna Rescue’s response times and said: “There is a lot of improvement that needs to be made.”

Botkins Mayor Lance Symonds said funding from a levy passed earlier this year will be used to help establish Anna as a full-time ambulance provider.

The new contract will go into effect Jan. 1.

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