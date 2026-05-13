Annual Hamvention kicks off Friday, bringing large economic boost to community

Thousands of amateur ham-radio enthusiasts are gathering at the Greene County Fair and Convention Center for the 74th annual Dayton Hamvention.

The event, recognized as the world’s largest amateur ham radio gathering, will begin on Friday morning and conclude on Sunday afternoon.

The convention is expected to bring a substantial economic boost to the Miami Valley region.

The Dayton Hamvention is estimated to draw 36,000 attendees and generate about $35 million in economic impact for the local economy. This marks a significant annual contribution to the area, affecting numerous local businesses.

The event has been a fixture in Greene County, having been held there consistently since 2017.

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Michael Kalter, a Hamvention board member and spokesperson, emphasized the dynamic nature of the hobby. “Amateur radio is growing and evolving,” Kalter said.

He added that the hobby attracts distinguished individuals, including “Nobel laureate physicists who have contributed a lot to the hobby.” Participants utilize diverse communication methods to connect across the globe.

Jessica Schwartzkopf, executive director of the Greene County Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlighted the widespread benefits of the event.

“It’s about 36,000 attendees and about 35 million in economic impact,” Schwartzkopf said. “And for us, that’s really huge, and it affects our restaurants, our hotels, our campgrounds, which are full. Gas stations, local businesses, and attractions.

They all see the traffic increase around the community.”The Hamvention offers a vast array of activities and vendors for its attendees.

Kalter described the extensive setup, noting, “We have the whole infield where the race track is, and it’s full of exhibits.”

He also mentioned that attendees can purchase used equipment, stating the common refrain among enthusiasts: “If you can’t find it must not exist.”

The 74th annual Dayton Hamvention officially ends Sunday afternoon.

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