Annual report on missing children, person statistics across Ohio released

FILE PHOTO: Two children who were listed as missing for three decades have been found, alive and well.

OHIO — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently released the annual Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report, which coincides with National Missing Children’s Day.

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The Clearinghouse Report is the result of coordinated efforts between local law enforcement agencies and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

It lists that 19,930 people were reported missing last year, and 15,367 were children.

97.8 percent were recovered safely by year’s end.

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2025 saw fewer missing children reports than in 2024, according to the report.

Among the approximately 15,367 missing children, 15,024 were found safely, and six children were found dead.

“My heart weighs heavy with every child who goes missing,” Yost said. “I am grateful to Ohio law enforcement for their diligent work to bring these children home.”

The NCIC maintains a database that includes missing person and criminal information, supplied by local law enforcement agencies.

When a child is reported missing, agencies create a report and enter this data into the NCIC database.

Upon a child’s recovery, the case is updated in the NCIC database, and the missing person report is closed, the attorney general’s office said.

The NCIC then provided this information to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to compile the Clearinghouse Report

The report also broke down the types of missing person cases, noting there were 7,656 runaway cases, 22 abductions by noncustodial parents, and two abductions by strangers.

Four AMBER Alerts were issued in Ohio last year, all of which led to the safe recovery of the four children involved.

Additionally, 18 Endangered Missing Child Alerts were issued, resulting in 17 safe recoveries and one child being found dead.

The attorney general’s office also broke down the number of missing children reports by county. Here’s how many were reported in the Miami Valley

Auglaize County: 4

Butler County: 312

Champaign County: 32

Clark County: 156

Clinton County: 8

Darke County: 14

Greene County: 96

Logan County: 12

Mercer County: 12

Miami County: 27

Montgomery County: 2,433

Preble County: 14

Shelby County: 103

Warren County: 79

Missing Children Reports by the numbers (Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost)

For a full copy of the 2025 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report, click here.

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