Another busy Dayton road to go on ‘diet’

Dayton engineers are changing Keowee Street between East Fifth Street and Monument Avenue.

Another busy Dayton road to go on ‘diet’

DAYTON — Another busy road in Dayton will go on a so-called “diet” to slow speeds and increase safety.

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Dayton engineers are changing Keowee Street between East Fifth Street and Monument Avenue.

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This is a $2 million project that calls for the roadway to shrink from seven lanes to five, adding bike lanes and widening the sidewalks.

The goal is to slow down drivers, making it safer for anyone on the road or trying to cross the road.

“I’ve almost been hit, actually, a few times on this road, crossing either way,” McKenzie Smith said.

Smith walks across Keowee Street to get to school.

She loves the idea of narrowing the road and slowing drivers down.

“Sometimes it’s pretty hard to get across to just make sure nobody’s coming and getting in the way,” she said.

The construction area will be about a half mile long, starting at East Fifth Street and heading north to Monument Avenue.

“I know we’ve got a lot of close calls and we’ve heard from people in that regard, so adding that shortened distance for crossing is extremely helpful,” City of Dayton Chief Engineer David Escobar said.

Escobar said slowing speeds will also protect drivers.

There have been several bad collisions, including fatal crashes, on this stretch of road.

The road “diet” is designed to slow speeds and improve safety.

Federal Safety funds will pay for 90% of the price tag.

“So, really lightening the burden on our local community and our local revenue sources, income tax, what have you,” Escobar said. “We’re really able to leverage those funds and so some pretty cool improvements.”

City officials believe work will start this summer and could be completed before winter.

If it’s not complete, construction crews will return next spring to finish everything.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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