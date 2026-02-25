Teen shot in leg at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Dayton on Wednesday, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Alex Magill.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- I-TEAM: Data centers continue to move into region; President speaks on electricity pricing concerns
- Doctor at pediatric hospital in Ohio facing child porn charges
- Coroner IDs man found in wooded area in Montgomery County
News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.
Magill told News Center 7 crews that the teen was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group