Teen shot in leg at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Dayton on Wednesday, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Alex Magill.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

Magill told News Center 7 crews that the teen was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

