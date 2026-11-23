WEST MILTON — An apartment above a consignment shop was considered a total loss after a fire in Miami County over the weekend.

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The fire was reported in the 20 block of N. Miami Street in West Milton around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Firefighters arrived on scene to a building with a consignment shop on the first floor and 5 apartments on the second floor, according to West Milton Fire Chief David Jay.

Upon arrival, light smoke was found in the second-floor hallway, and residents were being evacuated.

Firefighters had to force the door of an apartment open and found a room and its contents on fire, according to Chief Jay.

The fire was contained to the original apartment and placed under control at 9:25 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene until 10:30 p.m.

The apartment where the fire originated was a total loss, and the store below sustained water damage.

Estimated losses were $20,000 to the building a $10,00 worth of contents.

No one was injured. Firefighters were able to save a cat that was in the apartment.

Mutual aid was provided by Union Township Life Squad, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Tipp City, and Union Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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