Appeals court ruling extends TPS for Haitians through the weekend

Two days from now, thousands of Haitians in Springfield are expected to lose their Temporary Protected Status.

Thousands of Haitians risk losing TPS in Springfield later this week

SPRINGFIELD — A federal appeals court has blocked the Trump administration from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of the approximately 350,000 Haitians living in the United States, CBS News reports.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is working to talk to community leaders in Springfield about the ruling and what it could mean for Haitians in the Miami Valley. He’ll have more tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, TPS was set to end on Friday. The new ruling extends it to Monday, July 27.

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TPS allows people from countries affected by war, natural disasters, or other major crises to legally live and work in the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that the Trump Administration could end TPS for Haitians.

The new ruling allows TPS holders, thousands of whom are in Springfield, to keep their work permits and be protected from deportation through the weekend, CBS News reported.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story.

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