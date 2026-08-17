ARC offering $20 adoption fees for adoptable dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is offering discounted adoption fees for its Clear the Shelters event.
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From now through the end of August, adoption fees at the ARC are just $20 for all dogs.
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For only $20, you can bring home a new best friend and get the following:
- Spay/Neuter Surgery
- Vaccinations
- Heartworm Testing (and treatment, if needed, at no extra cost)
- Current-year dog license
- Microchip
- Free Monthly training classes
“That’s everything you need to get your new companion started off on the right paw,” ARC said in a social media post.
The Clear The Shelters event is meant to give shelter pets the chance to find the families they’ve been waiting for.
“If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, August is the month to make it happen. Come meet your new best friend!” ARC said.
$20 adoption fees apply to adoptions finalized between Aug. 10-31.
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