ARC offering $20 adoption fees for adoptable dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is offering discounted adoption fees for its Clear the Shelters event.

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From now through the end of August, adoption fees at the ARC are just $20 for all dogs.

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For only $20, you can bring home a new best friend and get the following:

Spay/Neuter Surgery

Vaccinations

Heartworm Testing (and treatment, if needed, at no extra cost)

Current-year dog license

Microchip

Free Monthly training classes

“That’s everything you need to get your new companion started off on the right paw,” ARC said in a social media post.

The Clear The Shelters event is meant to give shelter pets the chance to find the families they’ve been waiting for.

“If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, August is the month to make it happen. Come meet your new best friend!” ARC said.

$20 adoption fees apply to adoptions finalized between Aug. 10-31.

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