ARC offering discounted rates on microchip services during ‘Chip Your Pet’ month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is offering discounted rates on microchip services during the month of May.

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May is Chip Your Pet Month, and the Animal Resource Center is encouraging pet owners to protect their pets by getting them microchipped.

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Throughout the month, ARC is offering microchips for $10 to make the service more accessible for pet owners throughout the community.

According to ARC, a microchip is a tiny piece of silicone material about the size of a grain of rice that is implanted beneath a pet’s skin that contains a unique identification number linked to the owner’s contact information.

While license and identification tags are often the fastest way to reunite lost pets with their owners, microchips provide an additional layer of permanent identification that cannot fall off or become unreadable over time.

“Responsible pet ownership starts with proper identification. Licensing your dog and adding a microchip helps protect your pet and gives our staff another tool to help bring lost animals home where they belong,” Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice said.

Reports show microchipped pets are significantly more likely to be reunited with their owners if they become lost.

ARC is encouraging pet owners to get their pets microchipped and make sure that their registration information is kept current.

“A microchip is only as good as the registration information linked to it,” Amy Bohardt, the Animal Resource Center Director, said. “That’s one of the benefits of having your pet microchipped at the ARC. Our staff handles the registration at no additional cost, so owners can leave knowing their pet’s microchip is active, registered, and ready to help if their pet is ever lost.”

Pet owners do not need an appointment to participate in the ARC’s Chip Your Pet Month promotion. You can visit the shelter during normal business hours to receive a chip for $10.

For more information about microchipping services, visit the ARC’s website.

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