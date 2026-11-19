Are food recalls on the rise? What parents should know

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — For Jacksonville mom Shontez Leonard, keeping her son safe starts with what’s in his lunchbox.

“I usually try to keep track of the recalls that are happening, and then whatever brand is under recall, I try to look for an alternative product,” Leonard said.

With food recalls making headlines, WHIO-TV’s sister station Action News Jax looked at data to see whether they are on the rise.

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RecallBench, a data-tracking site that compiles public recall records from federal agencies including the FDA and USDA, lists 430 food recall events through late October 2026. That’s about 14% fewer than at the same point last year.

But not every recall carries the same health risk. Of the recalls listed, 171 were Class I, the highest-risk category. Those recalls could cause serious health consequences or even death. Others involve less severe risks, including some labeling issues.

Dr. Pauline Rolle, a pediatrician with Ascension St. Vincent’s who has decades of experience treating local families, said parents are often unsure where to turn for reliable information.

“There’s a lot of information out there, especially on our social media services. And so parents are asking, well, who’s reliable? Who should I trust? What answers do you have?” Rolle said.

She said salmonella is among the infections she sees in Jacksonville. A child getting sick doesn’t automatically mean a recalled product is responsible.

“We see a lot of vomiting and diarrhea, and it can be hard to dissect as to whether that’s viral or it’s related to some food recall. So taking a good history is one of the ways we help figure that out,” Rolle said.

She said it’s important to know exactly what has been recalled. Sometimes the difference is as simple as broccoli versus broccoli sprouts.

“So knowing what it actually is that’s being recalled is important,” Rolle said. “Don’t go crazy throwing everything out kind of thing,” she added.

Dr. Rolle’s advice: When in doubt, ask your child’s doctor.

RecallBench also lets users search for specific products, such as blueberries, to see whether they have been recalled. The site updates nightly.

The tool can be especially helpful for parents like Leonard, who watch for recalls of products with mislabeled allergens. She also suggested checking where products come from.

“Make sure that they’re not coming from the same brand because sometimes they all come from the same distributor,” Leonard said.

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