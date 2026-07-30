Area agencies pay tribute to Indiana marshal killed during chase

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the region are offering condolences after an Indiana marshal died on Wednesday.

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Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher was killed by a vehicle while deploying stop sticks during a chase on U.S. 36 on Wednesday, as previously reported.

A 2002 brown Chevy Express hit Fisher. The chase continued until the driver lost control and hit a dump truck.

The driver, identified as Maci Atkinson, was taken into custody.

Fisher died at the hospital.

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Several law enforcement agencies have paid tribute to Marshal Fisher.

The Richmond Police Department expressed its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher.

“Brad Fisher touched the lives of many in our department. He served as a coach and an umpire. He trained at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and collaborated on several cases with us. These personal and professional relationships spanned decades.

“We will remember Brad as a dedicated and fair law enforcement officer, a steadfast advocate for those without a voice, a kind and generous person, and above all, a friend.

“His service, compassion, and commitment to his community will not be forgotten.”

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office also expressed its condolences.

“It is with heavy hearts that Sheriff Mark Whittaker and the employees of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lynn, Indiana Town Marshal Brad Fisher, who was tragically killed in the line of duty after being struck by a vehicle during a police pursuit in Randolph County.

“To Marshal Fisher’s family, his fellow officers, and the entire Lynn and Randolph County communities, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this unimaginable time. We stand with you in grief and in gratitude, as one law enforcement family to another.

“His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

The Greenville Police Department said its thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted “by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

“As the tragic news continues to unfold out of Randolph County, the men and women of the Greenville Police Department extend our deepest condolences to the Lynn Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and all of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement throughout Randolph County.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, fellow officers, and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy. We stand with you during this incredibly difficult time.

“Please keep the entire Randolph County community in your thoughts and prayers.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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