Area air traffic control tower evacuated twice on Easter

CINCINNATI — The airport control tower at an area airport was evacuated on Easter, according to WLWT-TV and The Enquirer.

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told both outlets that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was evacuated twice due to fire alarms.

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However, there was no fire at the airport.

The first evacuation happened at approximately 5:47 a.m. and lasted 18 minutes, both outlets reported.

The second evacuation happened at 6:30 p.m. and lasted 25 minutes.

While the tower was empty, the regional air traffic controllers in Indianapolis managed the air traffic, both stations reported.

It isn’t clear how many flights were affected by the evacuations.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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