Area airman killed during Operation Epic Fury laid to rest in Dayton

An area airman who was killed in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury has been laid to rest.

Area airman killed during Operation Epic Fury laid to rest in Dayton

DAYTON — An area airman who was killed in the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury has been laid to rest.

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A funeral procession brought the remains of Captain Curtis Angst to Dayton National Cemetery on Friday morning.

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News Center 7 was there as the procession left a Wilmington funeral home and when it later arrived at Dayton National Cemetery, entering slowly under a flag hanging from a Dayton Fire Department vehicle.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, members of the city’s police and fire departments stood at attention to honor Captain Angst.

The funeral included full military honors, including an airborne team that flew over the cemetery with one plane breaking off.

Community members came out to honor Angst as he headed to his final resting place.

“It’s a very important sacrifice, and it’s important that it be acknowledged,” Quentin Koger Kidd told News Center 7.

Ron King told News Center 7 that it’s a way to honor Angst’s family and close friends.

>> RELATED: Ohio airman killed during Operation Epic Fury identified as area high school graduate

As previously reported, Captain Angst was one of six people who died when their air refueling tanker crashed in Iraq last month.

A motorcade brought Captain Angst’s body back home to Wilmington over the weekend.

Captain Angst was a 2014 graduate of Wilmington High School and the son of a district staff member. He was also the son-in-law of the superintendent of Kettering City Schools.

Capt. Curtis Angst

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