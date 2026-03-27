Area coffee shop expands, opens 2nd location in Greene County

Muddy Goose coffee house stock photo Photo courtesy of Muddy Goose (via Facebook) (Muddy Goose (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — An area coffee shop has opened its second location in Greene County.

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Muddy Goose said in a social media post that it opened its second location in Fairborn on Thursday.

The Fairborn shop is in the 400 block of W. Dayton Drive.

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Muddy Goose’s first location is in the 400 block of N. Main Street in Springboro, according to its website.

The coffee shop offers a variety of coffee and tea selections.

Muddy Goose’s said on social media that the Fairborn location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during its opening weekend.

It will start opening at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

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