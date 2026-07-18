Area county announces OVI checkpoint

BUTLER COUNTY — An area county will be conducting an OVI checkpoint on Saturday night.
The Butler County OVI Task Force’s checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson.
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The checkpoint is located in the City of Fairfield, on northbound US 127 (Pleasant Avenue) at Symmes Road.
If you see a driver suspected of driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office said to call 911 and report it.
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