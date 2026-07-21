Area deputies help wrangle snake inside resident’s bedroom

BUTLER COUNTY — Area deputies helped wrangle a snake that was inside a resident’s bedroom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies responded after a homeowner found a snake in their bedroom, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, the “suspect” had gone into hiding under the bed.

“After a little patience, teamwork, and some impressive detective work,” Deputy Brittney Koch safely captured the snake and relocated it to the backwoods.

“I’ve always said no two days are the same around here. One call you’re chasing a fugitive, the next you’re chasing a snake under somebody’s bed. Around Butler County, our deputies don’t just catch bad guys—we catch anything that slithers, crawls, moos, baas, or bucks," Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. “Whether it’s runaway goats, wandering cows, snakes in the bedroom, or wanted criminals, no job is too big—or too small—for your Butler County Sheriff’s deputies."

The “suspect” was released without bond into the woods.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]