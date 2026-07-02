Area deputies warn about Facebook Marketplace risks

Facebook Marketplace Butler Co Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning people about the risks of using Facebook Marketplace.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that meeting someone from any online marketplace can be risky if you don’t take the proper precautions.

TRENDING STORIES:

They offered these tips:

  • Never invite a buyer or seller to your home and never go to theirs.
  • Protect your privacy and personal safety by meeting in a public, well-lit location.

Residents can use the sheriff’s office parking lot as a Safe Exchange Spot for online purchases and sales, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also advise that exchanges be made during daylight hours.

The sheriff’s office concluded that a few more minutes of planning could help stop theft, fraud, or worse.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter