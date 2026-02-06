Area deputy released from hospital after being stabbed

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s deputy who was stabbed on Thursday has been released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

A man stabbed Deputy Mike Farthing in the back while on scene of a car fire in Madison Township on Thursday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“I am extremely relieved that Deputy Farthing is home and resting comfortably. This incident could have been so much worse, and we are very grateful that his injuries were not life-threatening. Our deputies put their lives on the line every day, often without warning, and this is a reminder of the dangers they face simply by doing their job. We are thankful that Deputy Farthing is on the road to recovery,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Phillip Brandon Lovely, 41, is accused of stabbing Farthing.

He has since been released from the hospital and charged with felonious assault, arson, and attempted aggravated murder, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He’s since been booked in the Middletown Jail.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the car fire was reported in the 7000 block of Myers Road around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

When Farthing arrived, he saw a vehicle on fire near a home.

While Farthing was assisting with traffic control, Lovely allegedly came from behind and stabbed him in the back.

Farthing called for backup, and Lovely was taken into custody.

They were both taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Farthing is now recovering at home, according to the spokesperson.

