Area dispatch non-emergency phone lines down

MERCER COUNTY — Residents in Mercer County cannot currently call the Mercer County Dispatch’s non-emergency line.

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The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said on this website that it is due to the Verizon/Wabash outage.

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They said residents should call 911 in an emergency.

The sheriff’s office also posted it on its Facebook page.

We will update when the phone lines are back up.

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