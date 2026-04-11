Area dispatch non-emergency phone lines down

MERCER COUNTY — Residents in Mercer County cannot currently call the Mercer County Dispatch’s non-emergency line.
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The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said on this website that it is due to the Verizon/Wabash outage.
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They said residents should call 911 in an emergency.
The sheriff’s office also posted it on its Facebook page.
We will update when the phone lines are back up.
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