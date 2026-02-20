Area driver killed after losing control of vehicle, hitting utility pole

Area driver killed after losing control of vehicle, hitting utility pole

BUTLER COUNTY — An area driver has died after a crash early Friday morning.

Deputies responded just after 1:30 a.m. to Millville Avenue and Wencella Drive after a vehicle hit a utility pole, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

When medics arrived, a male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

An initial investigation showed that the vehicle went east on Millville Avenue near Wencella Drive when it lost control and went off the road.

The vehicle hit a utility pole. Deputies suspect speed and alcohol as factors in the crash, the spokesperson said.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

