Area drug dealer found guilty of role in distributing meth, fentanyl

BUTLER COUNTY/CINCINNATI — An area drug dealer has been found guilty of several drug crimes.

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A federal grand jury convicted Marico Keeling, 36, of Hamilton, of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, distributing methamphetamine, and distributing fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

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Court documents and trial testimony indicated that Keeling participated in a narcotics conspiracy from August 2023 through October 2024.

He was the source of supply of almost two pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl discovered during an undercover drug operation in Dec. 2023, the DOJ said.

Keeling often met with other drug dealers in Cincinnati, where his co-defendant brother lived.

“While executing search warrants of his brother’s residence on Dewey Avenue as well as Keeling’s vehicle and residence in October 2024, investigators discovered both fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said DOJ officials.

Keeling was responsible for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of fentanyl, the DOJ stated.

He faces at least five years and as many as 40 years in prison.

Sentencing has not been scheduled.

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