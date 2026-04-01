Area election official facing federal child porn charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An election official in Champaign County is facing federal child pornography charges.

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Christopher Creamer, 40, is facing one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to Ohio Southern District Court records.

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He pleaded not guilty to these charges on March 27, records state.

A spokesperson with the Champaign County Board of Elections told News Center 7 earlier this month that Creamer is being held in the Butler County Jail.

The Champaign County Board of Elections website lists Creamer as the deputy director.

Jail records state that Creamer was arrested on March 10 and is on a federal hold.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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