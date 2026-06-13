Area fire chief resigns, placed on administrative leave twice

CLEREMONT COUNTY — A Clermont County fire chief has resigned from his position after he was placed on administrative leave.

Monroe Township Fire Chief Greg Lang was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation for the second time in six months, according to our news partners, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Lang was arrested in December on two counts of domestic violence

TRENDING STORIES:

Lang submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, which the Board of Trustees accepted, according to Fiscal Officer Candace Forder.

Officials have not revealed the reasoning behind the resignation.

On April 30, a special meeting was held, and trustees entered executive sessions to discuss the “employment, demotion, discipline” of a public employee.

When trustees returned to regular session around 4 p.m. that day, they voted unanimously to place Land on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Lang was ordered to leave his keys, car, laptop, passwords, and cell phone at the township building as well, according to the minute meetings.

A motion to appoint Michael Welch as active fire chief, effective immediately, also passed unanimously.

Trustees then voted to hire Holly Issacs, Bethel’s current village administrator, for a “Township investigation,” though trustees did not clarify what Lang may have done to prompt the investigation.

The investigation results have not been released.

Monroe Township Lindsey Aranyos said it was the second time that Lang was placed on administrative leave.

He was placed on paid administrative leave by township trustees in December.

Days before the decision, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Court records showed that a judge acquitted Land of the charges, and he was allowed to return to work on Jan. 8.

Details of why Lang was placed on leave in April have not been provided.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]