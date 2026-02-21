Area fire department responds to diesel spill

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Fairfield Township Fire Department responded to a call reporting a diesel fuel leak on Thursday Feb. 19.

The leak happened on Seward Road, according to a Facebook post.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a fuel truck had released an unknown amount of product that had entered a storm drain.

Hazmat was called immediately by the West Chester Fire Department, and they were quickly able to contain the spill to the property.

The quick action prevented the spill from reaching nearby waterways, where it could have done untold damage to the environment.

