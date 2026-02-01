Area firefighters rescue missing dog trapped in well

BUTLER COUNTY — Firefighters made a special rescue in Butler County on Sunday.
The Liberty Township Fire Department wrote in a social media post that firefighters, along with the Butler County Technical Rescue Team, rescued a trapped dog in a well.
The family said the dog had been missing since Thursday.
The dog was trapped in a well exactly 40 feet deep, according to the fire department.
They rescued the dog and reunited it with the family.
