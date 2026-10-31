Area firetruck crashes into building while responding to call

CINCINNATI — A fire truck crashed into a building on Friday night in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Fire Department was responding to a reported explosion call when Engine 51 ran into the building, according to our news partners, WCPO.
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No injuries were reported, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.
The crash remains under investigation.
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