Area firetruck crashes into building while responding to call

CINCINNATI — A fire truck crashed into a building on Friday night in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was responding to a reported explosion call when Engine 51 ran into the building, according to our news partners, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries were reported, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group