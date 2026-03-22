Area high school boys basketball team finishes runner-up after double OT loss

Marion Local vs Hiland in the Division VI boys basketball championship at UD Arena

DAYTON — An area high school finished runner-up in the boys’ basketball championship on Saturday in Dayton.

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Marion Local lost in double overtime, 54-51, to Hiland High School in the Division VI at the UD Arena.

Grant Kremer led the Flyers with 22 points.

Marion Local missed 15 free throws. They made 10-of-25 free throws.

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The Flyers led 39-34 with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hiland went on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 41-41 and force overtime.

Hiland led 47-42 with 44 seconds left. But Kremer made two straight three-pointers to tie it at 47-47, and the game went into double overtime.

Marion Local trailed 52-51, but Hiland forced a turnover with 20 seconds left. They made two foul shots with 17 seconds to stretch it to 54-51.

Luke Everman missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with two seconds and Hiland grabbed the miss.

Marion Local finishes the season with a 26-2 record.

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