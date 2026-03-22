Area high school boys basketball team finishes runner-up after double OT loss

Marion Local vs Hiland in the Division VI boys basketball championship at UD Arena Photo courtesy of OHSAA (via X) (OHSAA (via X))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — An area high school finished runner-up in the boys’ basketball championship on Saturday in Dayton.

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Marion Local lost in double overtime, 54-51, to Hiland High School in the Division VI at the UD Arena.

Grant Kremer led the Flyers with 22 points.

Marion Local missed 15 free throws. They made 10-of-25 free throws.

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The Flyers led 39-34 with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hiland went on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 41-41 and force overtime.

Hiland led 47-42 with 44 seconds left. But Kremer made two straight three-pointers to tie it at 47-47, and the game went into double overtime.

Marion Local trailed 52-51, but Hiland forced a turnover with 20 seconds left. They made two foul shots with 17 seconds to stretch it to 54-51.

Luke Everman missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with two seconds and Hiland grabbed the miss.

Marion Local finishes the season with a 26-2 record.

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