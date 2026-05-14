Area high school graduate makes MLB debut this week

Photo contributed by New York Mets (via X)

SPRINGBORO, OH/FLUSHING, NY — An area high school graduate made his Major League Baseball debut this week.

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Springboro High School graduate A.J. Ewing got promoted to the New York Mets.

The Panthers’ baseball team congratulated him on social media.

“Welcome to the show, AJ,” they wrote on X. “Couldn’t be more proud of you! Go be great!”

Welcome to the show, AJ.

Couldn’t be more proud of you! 👊



Go be great! https://t.co/PWQQqqIkIe — Springboro Panthers Baseball (@BoroPantherBase) May 12, 2026

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Ewing made his big league debut on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.

He reached base safely in four of five plate appearances. This includes three walks, a triple, a stolen base, and two RBIs.

Ewing became the first big leaguer since 1900 to record three walks, a triple, a stolen base, and multiple RBIs in his debut, according to MLB.com.

MLB Pipeline rates him as the Mets’ No. 1 prospect and No. 78 in baseball.

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