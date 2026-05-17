Area high school graduate reached new milestone in his MLB career

SPRINGBORO, OH/FLUSHING, NY — An area high school graduate reached a milestone this past week after being called up to play for a New York Major League Baseball team.

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News Center 7 previously reported that A.J Ewing, a Springboro High School graduate, made his New York Mets debut on May 14 against the Detroit Tigers.

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In the same week that he was called up to the Mets, Ewing reached another milestone in his professional career.

On Thursday, Ewing hit his first major league home run, according to a Facebook post.

He became the first player since 1900 to record three walks, a triple, a stolen base, and multiple RBIS in his MLB debut.

MLB Pipeline rates him as the Mets’ No. 1prospect and No. 78in baseball.

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