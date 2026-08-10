Area Kroger evacuated after reported shooter threat, police say

FILE PHOTO: Area Kroger evacuated after reported shooter threat, police say

HAMILTON — Police evacuated a Butler County Kroger after a reported shooting threat on Sunday.

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Officers responded between 3:30 and 4 p.m. to Kroger on Main Street in Hamilton, police officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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They began clearing the store when they arrived and started looking for suspects.

Store workers also helped officers evacuate customers, according to Hamilton Police officials.

WCPO reports that several officers responded to the store with guns out during the evacuation.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported, Hamilton Police officials said.

No suspects are currently in custody. Police call it an “active and evolving situation.”

Contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 if anyone has information about this incident.

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